Venezuela to release 12 Americans and others in exchange for Maduro ally, reports say

Venezuela is planning the release of 36 people, including 12 Americans, from detention in exchange for an ally of President Nicolas Maduro in jail in the US, media outlets reported.

Citing American and Venezuelan sources, Reuters and CBS News reported Colombian businessman Alex Saab would be released in exchange for US and Venezuelan citizens being held in the country.

Mr Saab was detained in 2020 and charged with eight counts of money laundering. Prosecutors say he laundered about $350 million, moving the funds from Venezuela to the US, then funnelled it into private accounts to enrich himself and his allies.

He has denied the charges and Venezuela has demanded his release, saying he had been working as a special envoy at the time of his arrest and therefore has diplomatic immunity.

The identities of the Americans to be released have not been revealed, but three people – Eyvin Hernandez, Jerrel Kenemore and Joseph Cristella – have been designated as wrongfully detained by the State Department.

Another American, Savoi Wright, was recently detained by Venezuelan authorities.

It is believed the non-American detainees being released would include political prisoners with ties to the Venezuelan opposition.

The US began easing sanctions on Venezuelan petrol, gas and gold two months ago.

The sanctions relief was in response to an agreement between Mr Maduro and the opposition to hold free and fair elections in the country next year.

The political opposition in Venezuela, while permitted to exist, is severely repressed, with its leaders often in jail on trumped-up charges and elections tending to go overwhelmingly in favour of the ruling party, with reports of violence, intimidation and bribery of candidates and voters.

“The ultimate objective of our sanctions is to provoke a positive change in behaviour,” a US government source told El Pais in October.

“With respect to Venezuela, the United States has used the sanctions as an incentive to the parties to adopt concrete measures to restore democratic order in the country.”

However, the White House had threatened in recent weeks to pause sanctions relief unless there was progress on the release of prisoners.

Though the releases could be seen as a step by Mr Maduro – who has been in power since 2013 – to comply with US demands, the return of Mr Saab would mark a victory for the Venezuelan President. Mr Saab has not yet been convicted and his return to Venezuela was previously seen as improbable.

This is not the first time the US and Venezuelan governments have exchanged prisoners. In October last year, seven Americans were released from Venezuela in a prisoner swap for two of Mr Maduro's nephews.