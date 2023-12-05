Zelenskyy to address US Senate as White House pushes Congress for Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address US senators by video on Tuesday as the White House continues to urge Congress to approve a $105 billion request for funds for Kyiv, Israel and other security needs.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Mr Zelenskyy's appearance after the administration on Monday sent an urgent warning of the need to approve military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

Mr Schumer said the administration had invited Mr Zelenskyy to speak so senators “could hear directly from him precisely what's at stake”. US security officials will also address the chamber.

The Ukrainian President has addressed Congress on several occasions, both in person and via video link, since the Russian invasion began in February last year. In September, he visited President Joe Biden at the White House but his request to address Congress was rejected by the Republican leadership, according to reports.

In a letter addressed to House and Senate leaders, White House director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young on Monday urged Congress to approve a supplemental funding request submitted by Mr Biden in October.

“I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from US military stocks,” Ms Young said in the letter.

She said a lack of funding would “kneecap” Ukraine's efforts on the battlefield.

“We are out of money – and nearly out of time,” Ms Young wrote.

Congress has already sent $111 billion to Ukraine, including $67 billion in military funding.

But finance for Ukraine is becoming an increasingly divisive issue among Republicans. Last month, in response to the Biden administration's $105 billion request, House Republicans put forward their own legislation that would send $14 billion to Israel – and nothing to Ukraine.

Russia's invasion drew international outrage and military funding from the US and EU flowed into Ukraine. Neighbouring countries opened their doors to Ukrainian refugees as Nato sent weapons and cash to Kyiv as it worked to push back Russian forces.

But despite far-reaching international sanctions, a sharp economic downturn and a reportedly high number of casualties, Russia has shown no signs of retreat. After an underwhelming summer counter-offensive and the start of the Israel-Gaza war, interest in Ukraine's success seems to have waned.

