US announces visa restrictions on Israel settlers attacking Palestinians

The US State Department on Tuesday announced restrictions on visas for extremist Israeli settlers who have engaged in violence against Palestinian civilians and their property in the occupied West Bank.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US has consistently spoken out against settler violence and that the Israeli government needs to do more to hold perpetrators accountable.

“Today, the State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities,” Mr Blinken said in a statement.

“Immediate family members of such persons also may be subject to these restrictions.”

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have reported a sharp rise in violence from extremist Israeli settlers in recent months, as settlements expand under the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The violence has surged since October 7, when Israel launched a full-scale war on the Gaza Strip in response to an attack by Hamas.

President Joe Biden and other senior officials from his administration have repeatedly called on Israel to do more to stop the violent attacks.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that dozens of people are expected to be affected by the new policy.

"The department is pursuing initial action against individuals pursuant to this visa restriction policy today," Mr Miller said.

He said more names will be added to the list in coming days.

The UN says Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have more than doubled since the war began and about 1,000 Palestinians have had to flee their homes.

UN figures also show that least 246 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the war broke out, with eight Palestinians shot by settlers.

