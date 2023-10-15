US should not take 'anti-Semitic' Gazan refugees, says DeSantis

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said on Sunday that the US should not take in any Palestinian refugees fleeing the Gaza Strip because they “are all anti-Semitic”.

Mr DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, defended his comments during a TV interview with CBS, suggesting that Hamas's rule of Gaza – which is opposed by many Palestinians – meant none should be accepted as refugees into the US.

“My position is very clear. Those Gaza refugees, Palestinian Arabs, should go to Arab countries. The US should not be absorbing any of those,” Mr DeSantis said.

He described “a toxic culture” in the Gaza Strip.

“I think if we were to import large numbers of those to the United States, I think it would increase anti-Semitism in this country, and I think it would increase anti-Americanism in this country,” Mr DeSantis said.

He first suggested the US should not accept refugees from Gaza while speaking at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday, where he claimed they “are all anti-Semitic".

His comments were a departure from the public stance taken by US officials, including some of his fellow Republicans, who draw distinctions between the aims of the Palestinian people and those of Hamas.

Last week, Mr DeSantis signed an executive order for the Florida Division of Emergency Management to charter flights for Florida residents stranded in Israel during the war, and deliver supplies to Israel.

The militant group has ruled has Gaza since 2007 and launched an attack against Israel on October 7.

Mr DeSantis also suggested that not providing water or other services would persuade Hamas to release the hostages it took during its incursion.

“You have Israelis being held hostage, as well as Americans being held hostage, but I don’t think they are under an obligation to be providing water and these utilities while those hostages are being held," he said.

"Hamas should return those hostages before any discussions are had."

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, also a Republican presidential candidate, told CNN that “there are so many of these people who want to be free from this terrorist rule.

"They want to be free from all of that. And America’s always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists. And that’s what we have to do.”

Israel’s ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, also drew distinctions between the Palestinian people and Hamas.

“Our enemy is Hamas. It’s not the Palestinian people. It’s not the innocent civilians,” Mr Herzog told CNN.

With additional reporting from AP