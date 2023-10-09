Nine Americans killed in Israel-Gaza war

Follow the latest updates on the Israel-Gaza violence here.

Nine Americans have been killed in the war between Israel and Gaza, and several more are unaccounted for, the State Department said on Monday.

Washington has not yet confirmed if US citizens are among the people that Hamas took hostage in Saturday's surprise attack on Israel.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“We can confirm that there are unaccounted for US citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts.”

US officials “continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners and the local authorities,” he added.

Dozens of foreigners have been killed in the violence, including victims from Thailand, Nepal, Ukraine, France, Britain, Canada and Cambodia.

At least 800 people have been killed on the Israeli side, the majority slain by militants who entered Israel from Gaza by land, air and sea, while 560 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip as Israel pounds Hamas targets.