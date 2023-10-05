Fat Bear Week 2023: How to vote for America's largest brown bears

In Alaska, it's survival of the thickest: the competition to find America's chunkiest bear has begun.

Fat Bear Week is an annual celebration of the large predators that roam Katmai National Park. Potential voters can watch the bears bulking up for winter via live-stream on www.fatbearweek.org, where they are encouraged to learn more about the lives of the animals as well as Katmai's ecosystem.

Voting for Fat Bear Week began on Wednesday and the competition features a single-knockout bracket.

This year's competition features 12 burly bears, including last year's champion, 747 – a bear so large they named him after a jumbo jet. He was estimated to weigh 635kg at one point and “is typically very fat with a low-hanging belly”, the National Park Service said.

His biggest competition – literally – this year may be Chunk, who has frequented the same prime fishing spots as the 2022 champion.

Day one down with record votes! 🎉



Our victors, 806 Jr. and 901, scooped up the votes like they slurp down salmon. 😤 But big battles loom large for today’s weighty winners. Stay tuned for their next matchups on Friday, October 6th. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BqNV3epT3f — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 5, 2023

Who are the other Fat Bear Week 2023 contenders?

Chunk isn't the only brown bear seeking to dethrone last year's champion.

There are 10 other bears in the competition this year, all considered to be some of the most dominant in Alaska.

Here are the other contenders:

128 Grazer : This female is one of the fattest to hunt in Brooks River, where she chases down salmon. Grazer has raised two litters of cubs and is known for her “conspicuously blond” ears.

: This female is one of the fattest to hunt in Brooks River, where she chases down salmon. Grazer has raised two litters of cubs and is known for her “conspicuously blond” ears. 151 Walker : This pear-shaped bear was first identified in 2009 and frequently fishes in Brooks Falls. Once a playful bear, Walker now displays his dominance at the falls by chasing bears away from his preferred fishing spot.

: This pear-shaped bear was first identified in 2009 and frequently fishes in Brooks Falls. Once a playful bear, Walker now displays his dominance at the falls by chasing bears away from his preferred fishing spot. 164 : Bear 164 set up his fishing spot at the popular Brooks Falls. He has light brown fur in the early summer that darkens later during the season.

: Bear 164 set up his fishing spot at the popular Brooks Falls. He has light brown fur in the early summer that darkens later during the season. 284: This female bear has fished in the Brooks River since 2011. Bear 284 has perky ears and a prominent shoulder hump, the NPS said.

Bear 747 is the reigning Fat Bear Week champion. Photo: L Law