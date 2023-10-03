FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried heads to trial on fraud charges

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on Tuesday in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur who has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from customers of his FTX exchange.

Federal prosecutors have charged Mr Bankman-Fried with seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. He is accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to prop up his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and donate millions to US politicians. He has pleaded not guilty.

The jury-selection process will begin at 9.30am ET in Manhattan federal court. The trial is expected to last six weeks and will include testimony from three former members of closely associated with Mr Bankman-Fried who have already pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

FTX was a digital platform for people to exchange cryptocurrencies and made money by collecting fees on trades.

At its height, FTX was worth more than $32 billion. It won naming-rights for the stadium of the NBA team Miami Heat and received numerous celebrity endorsements ranging from Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary to NFL star Tom Brady.

Mr Bankman-Fried also donated significant amounts to both Democratic and Republican fund-raising committees.

Records from the Federal Elections Commission show that his Alameda Research fund donated millions of dollars to a political action committee backing then-candidate Joe Biden in 2010. Others to have received donations from Mr Bankman-Fried included US Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Susan Collins, Cory Booker and Lisa Murkowski.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and others who received donations either returned the funds or gave them to charity.

Mr Bankman-Fried's empire collapsed last year after a report showing unusually close ties between FTX and Alameda Research, triggering a rush of customer withdrawals.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, days after the company lost more than $6 billion in withdrawals. Mr Bankman-Fried resigned as its chief executive.

He was later arrested in the Bahamas and extradited in the US, where he was indicted on fraud and conspiracy charges.

Sam Bankman-fried is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in the Bahamas. Reuters

Mr Bankman-Fried has acknowledged there was inadequate risk management, but has denied stealing funds from his customers.

Defence lawyers are expected to argue that witnesses testifying against him are doing so to receive a more favourable sentence.

Lawyers were also expected to provide invoke an “advice of counsel” defence, which suggests that the disgraced FTX founder did not knowingly commit fraud and was relying on advice from the company's lawyers.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled over the weekend that “advice of counsel” cannot be included in defence lawyers' opening statements, outlining in a 10-page memo that doing so could prejudice the jury.

Mr Bankman-Fried has been held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre since August after Mr Kaplan ruled that he violated his bail conditions and attempted to tamper with witnesses.

He faces decades in prison if he is convicted on his charges.