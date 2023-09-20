'Humanity has opened the gates of hell,' Guterres says during climate summit

UN Secretary General António Guterres urged world leaders on Wednesday to move quickly away from fossil fuels and transition towards renewable energy sources, saying that time is running out.

At the UN headquarters in New York, Mr Guterres invited 34 countries to speak at the Climate Ambition Summit, where leaders of local and national governments, civil society and international organisations contributed new ideas to accelerate the transition to green energy.

Canada, Brazil, Pakistan and South Africa as well as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the US state of California and the city of London were among the participants.

“Our focus here is on climate solutions – and our task is urgent,” Mr Guterres said during his opening remarks.

“Humanity has opened the gates of hell.”

The meeting took place on the sidelines of day two of the annual UN General Assembly, where global leaders come together to lay out their visions to confront the world's most pressing challenges.

The UN said that the climate summit was aimed at showcasing leaders who are “first movers and doers” and have worked towards safeguarding the 1.5°C degree global warming threshold that was set during the Paris Agreement signed in 2015.

The meeting comes as the UN prepares to convene its major two-week Cop28 climate summit, which begins on November 30 in Dubai.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, was scheduled to speak during the closing session of the summit on Wednesday.

“The move from fossil fuels to renewables is happening – but we are decades behind,” Mr Guterres said.

“We must make up time lost to foot-dragging, arm-twisting and the naked greed of entrenched interests raking in billions from fossil fuels.”

The US and China, the world's top two polluters, were not invited to speak, but US climate change envoy John Kerry was seen in the audience.

“My proposed Climate Solidarity Pact calls on major emitters – who have benefitted most from fossil fuels – to make extra efforts to cut emissions, and on wealthy countries to support emerging economies to do so,” Mr Guterres said.

Kenya's President William Ruto suggested that climate change can be tackled by a universal tax on fossil fuel traders and levies on aviation and maritime transport as well as a global financial transaction tax – all of which, he said, would raise billions of dollars.

“Neither Africa nor the developing world stands in need of charity, handouts or alms from the developed countries,” he said. “What we need is fairness.”

As global leaders come together for today’s #ClimateAmbitionSummit the world is watching. Deadly wildfires, extreme storms and floods, and record heat are wreaking havoc. The time for empty promises is over. We have the solutions. We need action. — Al Gore (@algore) September 20, 2023

California's Governor Gavin Newsom said that despite being at the forefront of green energy policy in the US, his state has been suffering from extreme climate disasters.

“You see a state that's burning up, a state that's choking up, a state that's heating up with wildfires and floods and droughts,” Mr Newson said.

He added that California has passed a ban on the sale of new petrol-powered vehicles by 2035.

“This climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis,” he said.

“It's the burning of oil, it's the burning of gas, it's the burning of coal – and we need to call that out.”