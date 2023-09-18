US asks for help to locate missing F-35 jet after 'mishap'

The US military has asked the public to help it find a missing $160 million F-35 fighter jet, after a pilot ejected from the aircraft because of a “mishap”.

The F-35B Lightning II jet went missing over South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, according to a social media post from Joint Base Charleston. The pilot ejected safely and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

It was unclear what led to the pilot ejecting from the aircraft.

A representative for Joint Base Charleston told NBC News it was possible the F-35 could still be airborne because it was in autopilot mode when the pilot ejected.

We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

Search teams were focusing efforts Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, north of the base, the representative said.

“Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35,” Joint Base Charleston said.

“The public is asked to co-operate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues.”

People with information that could assist in the recovery effort have been urged to call Joint Base Charleston's defence operations centre.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, F-35 jets are known for their stealth capabilities. Lockeed Martin has described F-35 jets as “the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world”.

The US's F-35 programme is estimated to have cost $400 billion in development, as well as $1.2 trillion to operate and maintain the fleet over more than 60 years, making it the country's most expensive weapons programme.

It costs more than $160 million to make each jet.

Bloomberg contributed to this report