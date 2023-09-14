Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was indicted on federal firearms charges on Thursday after efforts to reach a plea deal failed, leading to the first ever prosecution of a sitting president's child.

He is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware.

The President's son has also been under investigation over his foreign business dealings.

The indictment was brought by recently elevated US special counsel David Weiss.

The special counsel has indicated that charges of failure to pay taxes on time could be filed in Washington or in California, where the younger Mr Biden lives.

The indictment comes as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic President, in large part over his son’s business dealings.

Republicans have obtained evidence about how Hunter used the “Biden brand” to drum up work overseas, but have not produced hard evidence of wrongdoing by the President.

A gun possession charge against the younger Mr Biden had previously been part of a plea deal that also included guilty pleas to misdemeanour tax charges, but the agreement imploded during a court hearing in July when a judge raised questions about its unusual provisions.

Defence lawyers have argued that a part of the deal sparing the younger Mr Biden from prosecution on the gun count if he stays out of trouble remains in place. It includes immunity provisions against other potential charges.

His lawyers have indicated they would fight additional charges filed against him.