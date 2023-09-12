North Korea's Kim heads to Russia for talks with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was travelling to Russia by armoured train on Tuesday to meet President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang reported, with talks probably focused on weapon sales.

Experts suggest Mr Putin is seeking artillery shells and anti-tank missiles from North Korea for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Mr Kim is reportedly in search of advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

He “left here by his train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation” and was accompanied by senior figures in the Communist Party, the government and military agencies, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

KCNA did not report on the location of Mr Kim's train on Tuesday, and whether it had crossed the Russian border.

On Monday, the agency had reported that “the respected Comrade Kim Jong-un will meet and have a talk with Comrade Putin during the visit”.

The Kremlin also confirmed that Mr Kim would visit Russia shortly.

Washington derided the coming summit as a sign that Mr Putin was “begging” for help with his floundering invasion of Ukraine.

The confirmation from North Korea ends days of speculation after US and other officials said recently that Mr Kim, who rarely leaves North Korea, was likely to head to Vladivostok for arms talks with Mr Putin.

Mr Kim has not travelled outside the North since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moscow, a historical ally of Pyongyang, was a crucial backer of the isolated country for decades and their ties go back to the founding of North Korea 75 years ago.

Mr Kim has been steadfast in his support for Moscow's Ukraine invasion, including, Washington says, supplying rockets and missiles.

The White House recently warned that Pyongyang would “pay a price” if it supplies Moscow with weaponry for its war in Ukraine.

On Monday, the US described Mr Putin as desperate in seeking a meeting with Mr Kim.

“Having to travel across the length of his own country to meet an international pariah to ask for assistance in a war that he expected to win in the opening month, I would characterise it as him begging for assistance,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“President Putin launched this war against Ukraine, with its full-scale aggression, with a dream of restoring the glory of the Russian Empire. That hope, that expectation of his, has failed."

Mr Miller renewed US warnings that a Moscow weapons deal with Pyongyang could lead to more sanctions.

Mr Kim is well-known for his preference for train travel on international trips, and his father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il, was famously scared of flying.

In 2019, the current leader made the 60-hour return train trip from Hanoi to Pyongyang by train after a summit with then-US president Donald Trump collapsed.