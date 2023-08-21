Biden to travel to Maui after deadly wildfires

US President Joe Biden is to travel to the Hawaiian island of Maui on Monday to survey the damage caused by wildfires that killed at least 114 people.

Mr Biden and Jill Biden, the first lady, will talk to survivors and meet first responders, the White House said.

The visit comes about two weeks after the fires tore through the historic town of Lahaina.

“I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures and traditions.”

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said 850 people remain unaccounted for after the fires swept across the island.

“There is positive news in this number, because when this process began the missing person list contains over 2,000 names,” he said.

Of the confirmed 114 deaths, 27 have been identified.

“As we continue the recovery process the number identified will rise and the number of missing may decrease. But there will be daily fluctuations in the numbers as family members are added and removed from the list,” Mr Bissen said.

The County of Maui said 85 per cent of the disaster area had been searched.

Operations to find bodies in the remaining areas could take weeks, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on CBS's Face the Nation.

Mr Biden is expected to announce additional federal assistance funding and appoint a response co-ordinator during the visit.

Bob Fenton, a Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) official, is in Maui and is expected to be given the role, US media reported.

His visit comes as survivors criticise the response from state and federal agencies.

Residents have criticised authorities on the island because sirens were not sounded as the fires spread.

Survivors have also said that federal assistance has been inadequate.

Fema administrator Deanne Criswell defended the response, saying more than 1,000 responders were at the scene in Hawaii.

Mr Biden issued a major disaster declaration on August 10, two days after the fires began.

The White House also said Mr Biden had been in contact with officials while on holiday in Nevada. The President previously said he would visit Maui if it did not interfere with recovery efforts.

Reuters contributed to this report