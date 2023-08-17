Hurricane Hilary path tracker: Rare storm approaches Mexico and California

Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a hurricane as it barrelled through the Pacific on Thursday, the US National Hurricane Centre said, with rain and flooding projected for parts of north-west Mexico and south-west California.

“Rapid strengthening is forecast, and Hilary could become a major hurricane by tonight or early Friday,” the Miami-based centre said in its latest advisory.

Located about 515km south-south-west of the port city of Manzanillo, Hilary was carrying maximum sustained winds of nearly 120kph.

It was moving west-north-west at 21kph on Thursday morning and its centre is forecast to approach the Baja California peninsula at the weekend, the centre said.

Hilary is expected to produce 7.6cm to 15cm of rain across parts of the Baja California peninsula through Monday morning. Flash flooding will be possible in some areas, the NHC warned.

The hurricane centre said it could survive briefly as a tropical storm and cross the US border. The area affected by heavy rainfall may include the stretch between San Diego, California, and Yuma, Arizona.

The heavy rainfall was expected to affect the south-western US from Friday through early next week, peaking on Sunday and Monday.

Tropical systems rarely strike southern California: the last one was Tropical Storm Nora in 1997, which hit Mexico’s Baja California before moving north, said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of Colorado State University’s seasonal hurricane forecast.

Hurricane Kay in 2022 did not make landfall in the state but it did bring 160kph winds to San Diego County.

Regardless of whether Hilary can make it to California, it will set the stage for a plume of moisture streaming north that could lead to heavy rain and flooding starting on Saturday, said Alyson Hoegg, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.