Maui fire death toll climbs as victims begin to be identified

The death toll from the fires that scorched Maui climbed past 100 overnight as the county began identifying victims.

The County of Maui said 13 DNA profiles have been obtained from fatalities, and an additional 41 DNA profiles have been obtained by family members of missing people.

Of the 106 confirmed fatalities, only two victims' identities have been released. The Maui Police Department identified them as Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79. Both men were Lahaina residents.

Three other victims have been identified, although their names have not yet been released.

US President Biden and the first lady will travel to Maui on Monday to meet first responders and survivors, as well as federal, state and local officials, a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Meanwhile, authorities are trying to find shelter for the thousands of displaced people whose homes were destroyed by the blazes. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said hundreds of hotel rooms had already been secured to shelter people, with hundreds more rooms made available from holiday rentals and Airbnb properties.

“We can house everybody who’s struggling, who’s suffering and also who’s helping us respond,” Mr Green said.

The White House said the Federal Emergency Mangement Agency has also supplied Hawaii with thousands of meals, water, cots, blankets and shelter supplies to be distributed by the County of Maui. The agency has also sent 140 workers to assist in search-and-recovery operations.

President Joe Biden said earlier on Tuesday he and first lady Jill Biden would try to visit Hawaii once he ensures that “we don’t disrupt the continuing recovery efforts” during their visit.

Maui County said 85 per cent of the Lahaina fire was contained as of Tuesday evening. The Pulehu/Kihei fire was at 100 per cent containment.

Hurricane-force winds fanned the flames that were sparked last week, resulting in major blazes that forced residents to flee into the ocean. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

Destroyed by the wildfires was the historic town of Lahaina, once the capital of the kingdom of Hawaii.

The Lahaina fire had burnt through 878 hectares and more than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Insured property losses are estimated at $3.2 billion, according to catastrophe modelling firm Karen Clark & Company. More than 3,000 total structures were impacted by the fire, KCC reported.

Most of the buildings that were damaged were residential. The high proportion of wood frames and older construction likely contributed to the damage, KCC reported.

Fema estimated that it would cost $5.52 billion to rebuild Lahaina, although its commissioner said it was “far too early to tell” what the total cost will be.

Mr Green said it would take “many years” to rebuild the historic town.