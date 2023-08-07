Judge rejects Trump legal team request for extension for protection order response

A federal judge overseeing the 2020 election criminal case against Donald Trump has denied his legal team's request for an extension spurred by a Justice Department motion for a protective order due to an online post the former president made that appeared to promise he would take revenge on anyone who goes after him.

Prosecutors had requested that US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case, CBS News reported.

The social post Mr Trump made was published a day after he pleaded not guilty in a Washington court to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power.

Ms Chutkan gave Mr Trump's legal team until 5pm on Monday to respond to the government's protective order request after they filed a request for an extension.

A protective order, which is different from a gag order, would limit what information Mr Trump and his legal team can share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Protective orders are common in criminal cases, but prosecutors said it is “particularly important in this case” because Mr Trump has posted on social media about “witnesses, judges, attorneys and others associated with legal matters pending against him”.

“If you go after me, I'm coming after you,” Mr Trump posted in all capital letters on his Truth Social platform following his arraignment last week.

Mr Trump prays with a pastor and others at Versailles restaurant in Miami after his arraignment on felony charges. AP

It was not clear at the time whether Mr Trump was speaking to his political opponents in the 2024 election or witnesses and prosecutors involved in the criminal cases against him.

The Trump campaign said on Saturday that the post was not intended to be threatening.

A protective order places limits on what the defendant and their lawyer can do with the discovery material once it is in their possession. The purpose is to ensure that the information is only used to help the defence prepare for trial.

Lawyers for Mr Trump were denied an extension in responding to the Justice Department's motion for a protective order on Saturday after asking for more time to respond, NPR reported.

Mr Trump is the subject of three criminal cases so far, as well as several lawsuits including one that found him liable for sexual assault.