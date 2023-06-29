US envoy for Iran says his security clearance is under review

US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Thursday that his security clearance was under review and that he expected the investigation to end "favourably and soon".

"I have been informed that my security clearance is under review," Mr Malley said, confirming a report tweeted by a reporter for the Axios news organisation.

"I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favourably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave."

The US State Department's spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed the news with The National.

"Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting special envoy for Iran and leading the department’s work in this area," Mr Miller said in a statement.

Agencies contributed to this report