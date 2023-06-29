US envoy for Iran says his security clearance is under review

Robert Malley is 'on leave' as Abram Paley is filling in as acting special envoy

US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley. AP
Jun 29, 2023
US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Thursday that his security clearance was under review and that he expected the investigation to end "favourably and soon".

"I have been informed that my security clearance is under review," Mr Malley said, confirming a report tweeted by a reporter for the Axios news organisation.

"I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favourably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave."

The US State Department's spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed the news with The National.

"Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting special envoy for Iran and leading the department’s work in this area," Mr Miller said in a statement.

