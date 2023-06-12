Maryland shooting leaves three dead and three injured

Three people have been killed and three wounded after a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Police Chief Edward Jackson said it occurred inside a home at about 8pm EST. He said the shooting was the result of an “interpersonal dispute” and said there was no threat to the public.

Mr Jackson said the ages of those killed ranged from their 20s to their 50s and they “died outside” the home.

“It wasn't random,” he said.

The Annapolis Police Department said the suspect was in custody. Mr Jackson on Sunday night said no charges had been filed, the Associated Press reported.

He did not specify the relationship the suspect had with the victims.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Mr Jackson said.

Multiple police cars were seen in the residential area of Paddington Place where the shooting occurred.

Mr Jackson said police recovered a weapon.

The mass shooting was the 290th such incident recorded in the US this year, data from the Gun Violence Archives showed. The archive defines a mass shooting as at least four or more people injured in a shooting, excluding the perpetrator.