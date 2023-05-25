Debt ceiling talks continue as US put on credit watch

Negotiators for the White House and Republican politicians were expected to continue talks on the debt ceiling on Thursday after the US was put on a negative credit watch.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed optimism that a deal could be within reach after a four-hour meeting on Wednesday.

“We'll continue to work through this, try to get a solution,” he said.

Cutting back federal spending, work requirements for social programmes and permitting reform remain points of conflict between President Joe Biden and Mr McCarthy. But the two sides believe talks on Wednesday were productive and some predict a compromise could be reached in the coming days, it was reported.

Time is running out, with only seven days to go until the date on which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US could default on its financial obligations. Even a short-term default could have disastrous effects for the US economy, she has warned.

Even when a deal is reached, politicians would have to rush to push it through Congress. Mr McCarthy pledged he would give House members 72 hours to review the bill before it goes to a vote. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised he would move quickly when the proposal makes its way to the Senate before it arrives on Mr Biden's desk.

Members of the House are scheduled to go on a break from Thursday and are not expected to return until Tuesday, the earliest day on which the US could default. Steve Scalise, the second-ranking Republican in the House, told members they may be required to fly back to Washington to vote on a debt-ceiling bill.

What is the US debt ceiling?

With the threat of a default looming, Ms Yellen said the US was already feeling the effects of brinkmanship over the debt ceiling.

And Fitch, a rating agency, placed the US on negative credit watch because of the impasse in Washington.

“Tonight's warning underscores the need for swift bipartisan action by Congress to raise or suspend the debt limit and avoid a manufactured crisis for our country,” Treasury Department spokeswoman Lily Adams tweeted.

Officials at the Federal Reserve have also expressed concern that not raising the debt limit quickly enough could weaken the US economy.

US voters have blamed Mr Biden, his Democratic colleagues and Republicans in Congress in equal measure for the debt-ceiling standoff, a new poll from Monmouth showed.

A majority of respondents in the poll also believed the US would suffer “significant economic claims” in the event of a debt default.