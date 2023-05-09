Tucker Carlson announces return with show on Twitter

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired by the network last month, said on Tuesday he would soon relaunch his show on Twitter.

Fox News Media and its top-rated host parted ways last month, shortly after parent company Fox Corporation settled for a $787.5 million defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a key role.

The outspoken host embraced conservative issues, hateful rhetoric and conspiracy theories to make his prime-time show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, the highest-rated cable news programme in the 25-to-54 age demographic.

Axios reported that Carlson's lawyers sent a letter to Fox, the most-watched US cable news network, accusing it of fraud and breach of contract.

“Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” Carlson said in a video.

“We bring some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here.”

His announcement comes weeks after Twitter owner Elon Musk sat for a two-part interview with Carlson on Fox News.

Mr Musk, who has referred to himself as a "free speech absolutist," has said his goal is to make Twitter a digital town hall where users can share diverse viewpoints.

Carlson called Twitter that last big remaining platform that allows free speech, and recent events may argue otherwise.

Global technology news website, Rest of World, found that Twitter has not refused to comply with any government request to remove content under Mr Musk's leadership.

Twitter also once banned accounts of news reporters at well-known publications shortly after Mr Musk took helm of the platform, which drew global condemnation.

