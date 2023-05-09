New York jury starts deliberations in lawsuit accusing Trump of sexual assault

Jurors on Tuesday started deliberations on whether Donald Trump raped writer E Jean Carroll and then defamed her by claiming she made up the story.

During a seven-day civil trial in Manhattan Federal Court, Ms Carroll, 79, told jurors Mr Trump, 76, raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, and then ruined her reputation by denying it.

If they believe Ms Carroll, jurors can award the former Elle magazine advice columnist compensatory and punitive damages.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan told jurors the first question on the verdict form would be to decide whether they think there is more than a 50 per cent chance that Mr Trump raped Ms Carroll.

If they answer yes, they will then decide whether compensatory and punitive damages should be awarded, the judge said.

Otherwise, the judge instructed, they will decide whether Ms Carroll has proven there was a more than 50 per cent chance that Mr Trump subjected her to sexual contact without her consent or whether he forcibly touched her to degrade her or gratify his sexual desire.

If they answer yes, they will weigh if damages are appropriate, Mr Kaplan said.

On defamation claims stemming from a statement Mr Trump made on social media in October, Mr Kaplan said jurors would have to reach a conclusion based on a higher legal standard — clear and convincing evidence.

Her defamation claim concerns a post on Truth Social in October 2022, in which the former president called her allegations a "complete con job" and "a Hoax and a lie".

The judge said that means jurors would have to agree it was “highly probable” that Mr Trump's statement was false and was made maliciously, with deliberate intent to injure or out of hatred or ill will, with reckless disregard for Ms Carroll's rights.

"I know you're going to do your duty under your oath to render a just and true verdict," he told the jury of six men and three women.

They are required to reach a unanimous verdict.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform, claiming that "despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties", he was not "allowed to speak or defend himself" against what he called a false accusation.

"I will therefore not speak until after the trial but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!"

Mr Trump opted not to present a defence at trial, gambling that jurors will find Ms Carroll failed to make a persuasive case.

“In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” Ms Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan said. “He knows what he did. He knows that he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll.”

Mr Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told jurors during closing arguments that the haziness of Ms Carroll’s account made it impossible for Mr Trump to defend himself.

"With no date, no month, no year, you can't present an alibi, you can't call witnesses," Mr Tacopina said. "What they want is for you to hate him enough to ignore the facts."

