Trump accuser E Jean Carroll begins to testify in assault lawsuit

E Jean Carroll, the writer suing Donald Trump for allegedly raping her nearly 30 years ago, began giving evidence on Wednesday in a civil trial.

She told jurors the former US president sexually assaulted her and defamed her by lying about it.

“I'm here because Donald Trump raped me and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen,” Ms Carroll said in Manhattan federal court.

“He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back.”

Ms Carroll, 79, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, is seeking unspecified damages for defamation and battery from Mr Trump, who is currently leading the Republican field in the 2024 presidential campaign.

The alleged assault occurred in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996.

After making small talk with Mr Trump as he sought help in buying lingerie for another woman, Ms Carroll said he manoeuvred her into the dressing room.

Once there, Mr Trump shut the door, forced her against a wall and raped her until she was able to flee after two or three minutes, Ms Carroll said.

Other possible witnesses for Ms Carroll include two friends in whom she confided about the alleged rape, as well as two other women who have accused Mr Trump of sexual assault.

Mr Trump, 76, is not attending the trial, nor is he required to be there.

But he stood by his criticism of Ms Carroll in two posts on his Truth Social platform, prompting the judge to warn his legal team he could face consequences if he continued to discuss the case.

“She didn’t scream? There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this?” Mr Trump wrote.

He also called Ms Carroll's accusations “a made up SCAM” and said: “This is a fraudulent & false story — Witch Hunt!”

Mr Trump's Truth Social posting about the E Jean Carroll case on April 26, 2023. Photo: Screengrab

His posts prompted US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to tell Mr Trump's legal team, outside the jury's presence, that he appeared to be “endeavouring, certainly, to speak to his 'public'” and to the jury about matters that have “no business being spoken about”.

The judge added that, were he to continue to discuss the case, Mr Trump could be “tampering with a new source of liability”. Mr Trump's lawyer told the judge he would speak with his client.

Ms Carroll is suing under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which lets adults sue their alleged abusers long after statutes of limitations have run out.

A six-man, three-woman jury is expected to decide whether to hold Mr Trump liable for damages and how much he would owe.

The trial is expected to last one to two weeks.

Reuters contributed to this report