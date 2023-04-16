Four killed in Alabama teenage birthday party shooting

Four people were killed and several injured in a Saturday night shooting in the US state of Alabama, police said, as reports said the victims had been celebrating a teenager's birthday.

Local news reports said the shooting occurred at a 16th birthday party at a dance studio in Dadeville, a small town to the north-east of the state capital Montgomery, where at least 20 people were shot.

“Currently there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said on Sunday, without stating whether a suspect has been detained or identified.

Local media and witnesses said several wounded, many of them teenagers, were taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting, the White House told news reporters. He and the White House have been in touch with local officials, it said.

Annette Allen said her grandson Phil Dowdell, a high school senior who was to graduate within weeks, was among those who died. He was celebrating his sister Alexis's 16th birthday when gunfire began.

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face,” Ms Allen told the Montgomery Advertiser, adding that Phil's mother was shot and wounded.

“Everybody's grieving,” Ms Allen said of the small community.

Local officials provided no further details on the incident, and said the State Bureau of Investigations has launched an inquiry together with Dadeville police and federal agencies including the FBI.

Television station WRBL of nearby Columbus, Georgia, reported heavy police activity overnight and crime scene tape around a building in Dadeville, where it said white sheets could be seen covering parts of the floor.

State leaders took to Twitter on Sunday offering prayers and decrying violence but they did not provide details on what happened.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” state Governor Kay Ivey wrote. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 16, 2023

Senator Tommy Tuberville called the shooting “heartbreaking”.

There are 400 million firearms in the US, a country of about 330 million people, and deadly mass shootings are a regular occurrence.

Efforts to tighten gun controls have for years run up against opposition from Republicans, staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms. The political paralysis endures despite widespread outrage over recurring shootings.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report