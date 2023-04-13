Leader of group that leaked US documents is Air National Guardsman, reports say

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is suspected of being the leader of an online group that leaked a trove of US documents, several news organisations reported on Thursday.

The man was expected to be arrested on Thursday, Reuters reported, while the AP said the FBI wants to question him.

Media outlets identified the 21-year-old national guardsman man as Jack Teixeira.

Mr Teixeira allegedly led Thug Shaker Central, an online group consisting of 20-30 people who discussed a love of guns, video games and racist memes, The New York Times reported.

The Defence Department did not confirm his identity but said in a statement to AP: "We are aware of the investigation into the alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the recent leak of highly-classified documents.”

The Justice Department last week opened a criminal investigation into the leaks.

President Joe Biden told reporters in Ireland that “we're getting close” to identifying who was responsible.

“I’m concerned that it happened but there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence,” he said.

The veracity of the documents remain unclear, as some US officials said they could have been altered or used as part of a misinformation campaign.

From where the leaks had originated also remains unclear, stumping the most senior figures in Washington.

“They were somewhere in the web and where exactly, and who had access at that point, we don’t know. We simply don’t know,” Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

Bellingcat, an independent investigative news outlet, earlier reported that the documents may have originally appeared on fringe social platforms such as Discord, a messaging site primarily used by videogamers.

