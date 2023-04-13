Bob Lee: Arrest made in killing of Cash App founder

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday that it has arrested a person in connection with the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Nima Momeni was taken into custody in the nearby city of Emeryville and charged with murder, police said.

Mr Lee was fatally stabbed in the Rincon Nill neighbourhood, near the headquarters of Google, on April 4. The police department said officers has responded to a stabbing early that morning.

The city's district attorney called the attack a “senseless act of violence”.

A LinkedIn profile for Mr Momeni lists him as an IT consultant and entrepreneur.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said at a news conference that the two men knew each other, but declined to provide details on the alleged motive behind the fatal attack or how they had identified Mr Momeni as the suspect.

Mission Local, an online news site in the city, reported that the attack followed an argument Mr Lee and Mr Momeni were having while driving in Mr Momeni’s vehicle.

It said that the knife used in the attack was recovered not far from the spot where officers initially responded to the incident. Mission Local did not cite the source of its information.

“I know that everyone has wanted answers since this tragedy happened,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at the press conference. She said Mr Momeni was being held without bail and will be arraigned on Friday.

Mr Lee’s brother, Tim Oliver Lee, thanked police for “bringing this person to justice so quickly” in a social media post

Bob was a loving Son, Brother and Father. He positively affected millions of people throughout his life. He had an... Posted by Tim Oliver Lee on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Mr Lee first started out as the chief technology officer of Jack Dorsey's Square. While there he created Cash App, a mobile app that allows users to transfer money.

He was the chief product officer for MobileCoin at the time of his death.

MobileCoin chief executive Josh Goldard hailed Mr Lee as a visionary.

“He made for the world that is being born right now,” Mr Goldard said in a statement.