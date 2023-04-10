Louisville shooting: Several casualties reported in city centre attack

A shooting in the city centre of Louisville, Kentucky, has resulted in several casualties, state officials said on Monday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed reports of an "active aggressor" in the 300 block of East Main near Slugger Field.

The FBI said its agents in Louisville have been responding to the shooting.

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

"FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners," the agency said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the city.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," he said in a tweet.

This is a developing story ...