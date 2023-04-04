Far-right US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene leads pro-Trump rally in New York

Dozens of Donald Trump supporters wearing red hats and waving American flags rallied outside the New York courthouse where the former president will be arraigned on Tuesday, led by far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The US representative from the southern state Georgia has sparked criticism for pushing baseless conspiracy theories and for harassing a school shooting survivor, but has become a prominent voice in the Republican Party.

Ms Greene had called on Mr Trump’s supporters to gather for a “Rally for Trump” in Collect Pond Park, near the Manhattan courtroom where he is scheduled to appear later on Tuesday to face felony charges related to his role in an alleged hush-money payment to an adult film star in 2016.

“I’m here to protest and use my voice to take a stand, every American should take a stand,” Ms Greene told the crowd.

“Donald J Trump is innocent.”

Trump supporters confronted anti-Trump demonstrators who had also gathered outside the courthouse.

Some of them were chanting “lock him up” — a riff on the “lock her up” chant that Trump supporters, sometimes egged on by the former president himself, used to shout at 2016 rallies whenever Hillary Clinton's name was mentioned.

I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD.

But Mayor Adams warns me by name!

If… pic.twitter.com/zt9wKr5Twt — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 4, 2023

Trump fans chanted, “We love Trump” and “Trump 24", referring to the Republican leader's bid to run for president again next year.

New York City's Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, on Monday had warned Trump supporters that city authorities would arrest and charge anyone who breaks the law.

“Control yourselves. New York City is our home not a playground for your own misplaced anger,” Mr Adams said in a news conference.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene — who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech — has stated she's coming to town. While you're in town, be on your best behaviour.”

Mr Trump has falsely claimed that he won the 2020 presidential election, and on January 6, 2021, his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building in an attempt to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.