How often do women conduct mass shootings?

Mass shootings in America are a near daily occurrence and the perpetrator is almost always a man.

Monday's attack a primary school in Nashville, Tennessee, was different: the shooter was a woman.

Project Violence, which studies mass shootings, looked at 172 of them and broke them down by various factors including gender.

In all but four cases, the killer was a man. And in two of those cases, the women acted with in partnership with a man.

Perhaps the best known example of a woman mass shooter is Tashfeen Malik, who in 2015 conducted a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California along with her husband, Syed Rizwan Farook.

They burst into a local health department building where a Christmas party was being held and sprayed gunfire, killing 14 people and wounding 21.

In another well known case, also in California, postal worker Jennifer San Marco shot six people, most of them at a mail-processing centre in the town of Goleta in 2006.

The woman attacker in Monday's shooting has not yet been identified. She was 28 and was shot dead by police responding to the attack.

Most shooters are aged between 25 and 34, the FBI found in a study in 2021. The youngest perpetrator was 12 and the oldest was 67.

