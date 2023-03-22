Trump hush-money investigation to continue in New York grand jury

A New York grand jury is expected to continue investigation of Donald Trump on Wednesday over allegations that hush money was given to an adult film star before the 2016 US presidential election.

Michael Cohen, a former ally of Mr Trump, had previously told the grand jury that he paid $130,000 to silence Stormy Daniels during Mr Trump's first White House campaign.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had claimed she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006.

Mr Trump has denied the affair and any wrongdoing and has called the investigation — as he has with other investigations — as a “witch hunt”.

The former president also claimed, without evidence, that he would be arrested on Tuesday, though no criminal charges have so far been filed.

Should the grand jury indict Mr Trump, he would become the first former US president to be criminally charged. He would have to travel from Florida to New York for a mugshot and fingerprinting if he was to be charged.

Police in New York this week were preparing for unrest, and Mr Trump himself has called for protests, but so far few supporters have been taking to the streets.

Joseph Tacopina, a lawyer for Mr Trump, said the former president would surrender to authorities if indicted, Bloomberg reported.

Republicans and allies of Mr Trump have since attacked the credentials of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office has been investigating the case.

A group of Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Monday signed a letter demanding Mr Bragg present House committees with documents related to the investigation as well as his testimony.

Expand Autoplay Supporters of former US president Donald Trump and America First ideology participate in Stop the Steal and Million Maga (Make America Great Again) March protests after the 2020 presidential election was called for Joe Biden. Reuters

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accused Mr Bragg of overreach but does not think people should protest a possible Trump indictment.

"I don’t think people should protest this, no,” Punchbowl News reported Mr McCarthy as saying at the House Republican retreat in Orlando on Sunday.

The investigation over potential hush money paid to Daniels is one of multiple probes circling Mr Trump and his allies.

He faces two additional investigations related to accusations that he sought to undermine the results of the 2020 election, as well as an investigation into his potential mishandling of classified records once he left office.

Agencies contributed to this report