Dick Van Dyke crashes car into gate

Actor Dick Van Dyke sustained minor injuries after crashing his Lexus LS 500 in Malibu, local police have confirmed.

Van Dyke was reportedly attempting to navigate his vehicle on a path drenched by recent record rainfall when he careened into the gate. Paramedics treated the actor at the scene, where they found him bleeding from the nose and mouth, according to TMZ.

He was not given a sobriety test, but authorities have requested that he retake his driving exam.

The 97-year-old most recently brought down the house when it was revealed that he was the voice coming from a gnome plushie on The Masked Singer. He performed When You’re Smiling by Billie Holiday.

The show’s hosts were brought to tears by the four-time Emmy winner’s performance. Host Nick Cannon called Van Dyke “the most seasoned and decorated entertainer we have had on our show” and Ken Jeong stood on top of the judge’s table to applaud.

Jeong said that Van Dyke was “one of the reasons I got into comedy”, calling his appearance the show’s “greatest reveal ever”.

A tearful Nicole Scherzinger called Van Dyke “so gorgeous” and “handsome”.

Van Dyke is known for the classic sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show and popular film Mary Poppins. He is also a Tony and Grammy award winner.