US announces sanctions on Iran drone procurement network

The US announced on Tuesday a new round of sanctions on Iranian firms and individuals suspected of being involved in the procurement of equipment used for building drones.

“The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish but to bring about a positive change in behaviour,” said a release issued by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The department worked in conjunction with the FBI to investigate and sanction four firms and three people in Iran and Turkey for allegedly buying equipment, including European-made engines, to be used for Tehran's drone and weapons programmes.

The newly sanctioned entities include Iran-based Defence Technology and Science Research Centre, its procurement firm Farazan Industrial Engineering Inc, and two other firms, along with purchasing agents from the companies.

“Iran’s well-documented proliferation of UAVs and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

“The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran’s military industrial complex.”

Turkeysold its Bayraktar TB2 armed drones to Ukraine. They can fly at an altitude of 7,500 metres and swoop down to attack targets. AFP

American defence officials have said Iran is supplying Russia with unmanned drones to use on civilians as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine, now it its second year.

Among other things, sanctions deny the people and firms access to any property or financial assets held in the US and prevent American firms and companies from doing business with them.

Tension between Washington and Tehran has worsened after months of anti-government protests in Iran, sparked by the death of a young woman in morality police custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report