Matamoros: Four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico border town

Mexican city is right across the border from Brownsville, Texas

Matamoros has been wracked by cartel violence in recent years. Here, Mexican law enforcement agents guard the entrance to an area where human remains are often found. AFP
Willy Lowry
Washington
Mar 06, 2023
Four Americans are missing in Mexico after unknown assailants opened fire on their vehicle shortly after they entered the border city of Matamoros, the FBI has said.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the FBI reported in a statement.

American authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunmen as they try to locate the kidnapped US citizens.

Officials believe the four may have been taken by mistake, according to CNN.

Matamoros, a sprawling city in the northern state of Tamaulipas, borders Brownsville, Texas, where billionaire Elon Musk has built his SpaceX launch facility.

The city has been wracked by cartel violence in recent years, with frequent clashes between the Gulf Cartel — which has historically controlled it — and the Zetas, who broke away from the Gulf Cartel in 2010.

In recent years, Mexican authorities have also clashed with the cartels, engaging in violent shoot-outs in the street.

The US State Department warns US citizens against travelling to Tamaulipas due to the risk of kidnapping.

“Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles travelling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments,” the State Department's travel advisory says.

Matamoros is also a hub for migrants seeking to enter the US, who are often preyed upon by the cartels.

Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, a US citizen who travels to Matamoros daily to work with migrant children, said the incident was a “scary” reminder of how dangerous the city can be.

“Usually these crimes happen against asylum seekers,” Ms Rangel-Samponaro told The National. “So most Americans don't hear about it.”

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for the return of the four Americans.

Updated: March 06, 2023, 5:15 PM
