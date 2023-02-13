US denies it sent balloons across China as mystery grows over 'UFOs'

Washington issued a sharp denial on Monday after Beijing accused it of sending several high-altitude balloons over China, in the latest twist to a mystery around the origin and purpose of several “objects” that the US has shot down in recent days.

The US rebuttal comes as tension flared between the two superpowers after China sent what the Pentagon described as a surveillance balloon across America before it was shot down by a fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

Adding to the intrigue, the Pentagon has since shot down at least three other objects that were discovered flying across US and Canadian territory. The US has not yet said what those vessels were or where they may have come from.

The Pentagon has described the objects as being “cylindrical” or “octagonal”. A US Air Force general refused to rule out the possibility the vessels were extraterrestrial in origin, though defence officials said they have no immediate indication that is the case, and Senator Chuck Schumer said the objects were believed to be balloons.

“It's not uncommon as well for the United States to illegally enter the airspace of other countries,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a briefing.

“Since last year, the US's high-altitude balloons have undergone more than 10 illegal flights into Chinese airspace without the approval of the relevant Chinese departments.”

The White House said that any claim the US government operates surveillance balloons over China is false.

“It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon programme for intelligence collection that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the US and over 40 countries across five continents,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

“This is the latest example of China scrambling to do damage control,” she added, noting that China, which claims the balloon that was shot down was a weather-monitoring platform, has failed to offer any “credible explanations” for intruding into other countries' airspace.

Any claim that the US government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC is false. It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection, that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the US and over 40 countries across 5 continents. https://t.co/VzPceB6JUh — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) February 13, 2023

While the Chinese balloon drifted across the US for several days, it caused a political furore in the country, with Republicans accusing President Joe Biden of being too slow to shoot it down. But the Pentagon said analysts were able to capture significant intelligence about the balloon as it traversed America.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a planned trip to Beijing for what was supposed to have been a willingness to signal a rapprochement between the world's two largest economies.

Mr Biden acted much more quickly to order the shoot downs of three other objects that were subsequently spotted in US and Canadian airspace. The most recent was shot down over Lake Huron, one of North America's five Great Lakes, on Sunday.

The Chinese “surveillance balloon” was shot down on February 4 by a US F-22 fighter. US Navy and Coastguard teams have recovered much of the wreckage of the vessel, which landed in waters about 14 metres deep off the eastern state of South Carolina.

At the weekend, Chinese state-affiliated media reported that an unidentified flying object had been spotted off the country's east coast and that the military was preparing to shoot it down.

Beijing on Monday declined to comment on that report, AFP reported.

On Sunday, when asked if the objects shot down over North America could be extraterrestrial in nature, Air Force Gen Glen VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) and Northern Command, said he would “let the intel community and the counter-intelligence community figure that out”.

“I haven't ruled out anything at this point,” he told reporters.

But a defence official subsequently said the military had not seen any evidence that the objects were of extraterrestrial origin.

US Navy recovers Chinese balloon — in pictures