At least 7 killed in San Mateo County, California

At least seven people were shot and killed on Monday in northern California and a man suspected in the killings is in custody, authorities and local lawmakers said.

They were killed in separate shootings on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 48 kilometres south of San Francisco near Highway 92 and the Half Moon Bay city limits, authorities said.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa tweeted that one shooting occurred at a mushroom farm, resulting in at least four deaths.

SMC Sheriff’s Office has confirmed A 67-year-old man named Zhao Chunli has been arrested for a shooting in Half Moon Bay, where at least 4 people were killed. It is possible that there are more victims at another location.#halfmoonbayshooting pic.twitter.com/RXd8qi0nk0 — David Canepa (@davidcanepa) January 24, 2023

Officials have yet to say if the shootings were connected.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 5pm that a suspect was in custody.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect, Zhao Chunli of Half Moon Bay, was found in the parking lot of a sheriff’s office substation in Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Chunli was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was located in his vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “There is no current outstanding threat to the community.”

Television footage from the area showed officers taking a man into custody without incident.

Aerial television images also showed police officers collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.

The shooting followed the killing of 11 people late on Saturday at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, California — the largest mass shooting in Los Angeles County history.

