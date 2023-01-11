US first lady Jill Biden to have surgery for skin lesion

First lady Jill Biden travelled to Walter Reed National Military Centre in Maryland on Wednesday to remove a cancerous lesion discovered during a routine screening, the White House said.

US President Joe Biden accompanied his wife to the hospital.

The small lesion is located above Ms Biden’s right eye and requires an outpatient procedure to remove it, presidential physician Kevin O'Connor said in a statement last week.

READ MORE Tennis star Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

“In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended it be removed,” Dr O'Connor said.

The procedure was to take place at the military hospital, located in suburban Bethesda.

Dr O'Connor said in his statement that the first lady would undergo a routine operation known as Mohs surgery to eliminate and examine the tissue.

US President Joe Biden accompanied his wife to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. Bloomberg

The Mayo Clinic’s website says that Mohs surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin and each layer is looked at closely for signs of cancer.

The process is repeated until there are no signs of cancer.

“The goal of Mohs surgery is to remove all of the skin cancer without hurting the healthy skin around it,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Mohs surgery allows the surgeon to be sure that all the cancer is gone. This makes it more likely that the cancer is cured. It reduces the need for other treatments or more surgery.”

Expand Autoplay US first lady Jill Biden stands with Daria Peoples, an elementary school art teacher and children's book author from Las Vegas, Nevada, who contributed to the decorations. EPA

Reuters contributed to this report