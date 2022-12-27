Southwest cancels thousands more US flights on weather woes

Southwest on Tuesday led US airline cancellations again as the low-cost airline struggled with harsh winter weather that grounded planes and left some workers unable to tend to jets, disrupting holiday travel for many.

The airline had cancelled 2,589 flights as of 2.25pm ET on Tuesday, or about two thirds of its schedule, representing 86 per cent of all US cancellations, tracking website FlightAware showed.

In addition, Southwest called off about 2,500 flights scheduled for Wednesday and more than 1,000 flights from its Thursday schedule.

Shares of Southwest fell as much as 6.3 per cent to a two-month low of $33.81.

The airline's cancellations on Tuesday were 30 times more than those of Spirit, the airline with the second-most cancellations.

An arctic blast and massive winter storm Elliott swept over much of the US in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday weekend, forcing Southwest to scrap more than 12,000 flights since Friday.

The company has a more aggressive schedule than most other US airlines and tighter turnaround times to accommodate its network that connects vast parts of the country.

It earns most of its profits from flying domestically and unlike other large US airlines, Southwest relies more on point-to-point service instead of operating out of large hubs. That leaves its staff vulnerable to being stranded in case of disruptions.

President Joe Biden tweeted on Tuesday that his administration was working to ensure airlines were “held accountable”.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul called on the Department of Transportation, which is scrutinising Southwest's cancellations, to adopt rules that would ensure airlines provide relief to those who experience cancellations and long delays not related to inclement weather.

“We expect Southwest to call out the impact [from the storm] as it was worse than the industry and likely hurt earnings more than a 'normal' storm,” Cowen analyst Helane Becker said in a note.

“Other airlines likely had manageable cancellations and delays, and actually appear to have recovered [in time to get everyone home].”

Staff could not stay outdoors for long due to the risk of frostbite, crimping Southwest's ability to fly, said Randy Barnes, president of TWU Local 555, a union that represents the airline's ramp, operations, provisioning and freight agents.

“Southwest is using outdated technology and processes, really from the 90s, that can't keep up with the network complexity today,” said Casey Murray, president of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association.

The weather has thrown Southwest's staffing into chaos since Friday, prompting its chief executive, Bob Jordan, to promise efforts to upgrade the company's systems, said a memo reported earlier by CNN and confirmed to Reuters by Southwest.

“We had aircraft that were available, but the process of matching up those crew members with the aircraft could not be handled by our technology,” Southwest said. It added that crew schedulers had to match planes with staff manually, which is “extraordinarily difficult”.

In total, airlines have cancelled more than 5,000 US flights for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shares in other airlines such as Alaska Air Group, JetBlue Airways Corp and Spirit Airlines fell about 1 per cent to 2 per cent.