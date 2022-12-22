Winter storm tracker: travel chaos in forecast for millions of Americans

Millions of Americans' travel plans this holiday season are expected to be thrust into chaos because of a winter storm that encompasses a vast stretch of the continental United States.

The storm is forecast to bring blizzard conditions to the Midwest, a flash freeze on the East Coast and blistering winds near the US-Mexico border. The National Weather Service forecasted “dangerous wind chills” across 41 of the lower 48 mainland US states.

More than 135 million people, roughly one-third of the US population, are under cold-weather alerts.

“I encourage everyone, everyone to please heed the local warnings,” President Joe Biden said at the top of a briefing on the frigid conditions.

“This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff.

More than 1,400 flights were cancelled nationwide on Thursday, according to flight tracker flightaware.com. Nearly 800 flights scheduled for Friday had already been cancelled.

Here is an updated look at the winter weather occurring just east of Kansas City shortly after 9:30AM. These conditions are entering central MO and heading toward St. Louis later this morning. Hazardous travel is expected as snow moves in. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/YAF5fddVzb — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 22, 2022

A bomb cyclone, which is when the atmospheric pressure rapidly drops during a storm, is forecasted to develop near the Great Lakes.

Snow squalls stretching from Illinois to Indiana and frigid air mass from south Oklahoma to north-western Texas are making for dangerous travel conditions during a time in which Americans are expected to accumulate the kilometres.

Roughly 112.7 million people are expected to travel more than 80 kilometres or more from their homes during the holiday period, motor group AAA estimated. More than 100 million people will drive to their destinations, the group estimated.

Drivers in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys have also been warned that roads could freeze because of the plunging temperatures. Residents in the Pacific Northwest have also been warned of freezing rain.

Georgia, North Carolina and Kentucky all declared states of emergency due to the freezing forecasts.

Mr Biden said he has tried to reach 26 governors.

Agencies contributed to this report