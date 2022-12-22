North Korea delivered weapons for Russian Wagner group to use in Ukraine, US says

Washington gives warning about the private military group's expanding influence, a day after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit to America

A Wagner Group centre in Saint Petersburg. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has claimed that in certain instances, Russian military officials are 'subordinate' to Wagner's command. Reuters
Ellie Sennett
Washington
Dec 22, 2022
North Korea has sent military equipment to Russia for use by the Wagner Group, the private army fighting for Moscow in Ukraine, and Pyongyang is planning further deliveries, a top White House official said on Thursday.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the delivery occurred last month and was paid for by the Russia-based mercenary company, although the amount of equipment delivered "will not change battlefield dynamics in Ukraine."

"Last month, North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by Wagner," Mr Kirby told reporters. "We are certainly concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment."

Mr Kirby said the delivery marks the latest example of Wagner's expanding influence.

"Wagner's independence from the Russian defence ministry has only increased and elevated over the course of the 10 months of this war," Mr Kirby said.

He claimed that in certain instances, Russian military officials are "actually subordinate" to Wagner's command.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019. AP

The White House singled out Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close confidant to Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the group's tactics both on the battlefield and in recruiting Russians.

Washington believes 1,000 Wagner fighters have been killed in "recent fighting" in Ukraine. Thousands of prisoners, many of them locked up for violent crimes, have volunteered to fight in Ukraine or are being pressed into service as Russia scrambles to find more men for the front lines.

"We believe that 90 per cent of those 1,000 fighters were in fact convicts," Mr Kirby said. "It's pretty clear to us that Mr Prigozhin has absolutely no regard for life whatsoever, certainly not Ukrainian lives, but I'd go so far as to say not Russian lives either."

The White House made the claims in tandem with an announcement that Washington was expanding its classification of the group as a "military end user." This does not go as far as classifying Wagner as a foreign terrorist organisation, despite calls to do so from Congressional leaders.

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 20, 2010 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his factory which produces school means, outside St. Petersburg, Russia. One of those indicted in the Russia probe is a businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin is an entrepreneur from St. Petersburg who's been dubbed "Putin's chef" by Russian media. His restaurants and catering businesses have hosted the Kremlin leader's dinners with foreign dignitaries. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

The US has singled out Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, a close confidant to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, for the group's tactics both on the battlefield and in recruiting Russians. AP

A bipartisan group of Senators this month introduced the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) Act, that would require the designation of Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organisation.

“Putin and his cronies will stop at nothing to accomplish their objectives, including employing mercenaries like the Wagner Group to commit atrocities on their behalf,” Senator Roger Wicker, who introduced the bill, said in a statement.

“The US should call this shadow army what it is: a foreign terrorist group. We must hold them accountable along with any who support them."

Mr Kirby argued on Thursday that the new "military end user" designation will help to cut off equipment sources for the group.

"We want to restrict as much as we can their lifelines to procurement going forward around the world," he added.

The announcement follows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's historic visit to Washington, where he met with US President Biden and delivered a rousing address to a joint session of Congress urging enhance support.

Ivan and Iryna Kalinin before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Iryna, who was pregnant, was killed in a Russian air strike on Mariupol's maternity hospital. Ivan returned to the occupied city to rebury his wife and baby. AP

Updated: December 22, 2022, 6:05 PM
