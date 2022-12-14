Twitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet

Twitter has suspended a bot account tracking Elon Musk's private jet, the account's operator Jack Sweeney tweeted on Wednesday.

Mr Sweeney said his personal account had also been suspended.

The Twitter account followed the flight patterns of Mr Musk's private jet by using data available in the public domain.

The move goes against his November tweet confirming his commitment to free speech "extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk".

Mr Sweeney, 20, a university student who operates similar bot accounts tracking Mr Musk's jet on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram, tweeted on Saturday that Ella Irwin, Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, requested the account be monitored and less visible to users.

He has earlier said he turned down a $5,000 offer from Mr Musk in 2021 to shut down the bot account.

Mr Sweeney's ElonJet account had more than 490,000 followers on Twitter.

He said he used public data to track Mr Musk's jets and those carrying other celebrities, and that he condemned the use of the account for “tracking you down and anyone looking for you in person”.

Twitter accounts tracking the jets of billionaire tech entrepreneurs Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have also been suspended.

Reuters contributed to this report