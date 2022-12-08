Jaylen Smith becomes youngest black mayor in US history

Jaylen Smith, 18, on Thursday became the Mayor of an Arkansas town after a run-off election this week, making him the youngest black mayor in US history.

The university student will now serve as the leader of Earle, Arkansas, a town of 1,800 residents, according to unofficial results reviewed by AP.

"Citizens of Earle, Arkansas, it’s official!" Mr Smith said in a Facebook post. "I am your newly elected Mayor of Earle, Arkansas …"

"It’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas. I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up getting people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all."

Mr Smith joins other Americans who have run for office just after they turned the legal age of 18, but became the youngest black mayor.

“I’m excited for Jaylen [Smith] and the entire community in Earle as he becomes the youngest-ever African American mayor elected in the country," Frank Scott Jr, president of the African American Mayors Association, told CNN.

Mr Smith's win comes as part of the midterm elections, which saw many firsts.

Nabeela Syed became the first Muslim and youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly, joining other Muslim and Arab Americans elected across the country.