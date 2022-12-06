Georgia Senate run-off: Herschel Walker v Raphael Warnock

All eyes were on Georgia on Tuesday, as voters headed to the polls to choose who will occupy one of the state's two Senate seats: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger, former American football player Herschel Walker.

Cold temperatures and a slight drizzle did not deter voters from queuing up before 7.00am, when polls opened.

The Peach State has already reported an unprecedented turnout for the run-off election, with more than 1.8 million people casting early votes.

Should Mr Warnock triumph, Democrats will have a 51-49 majority in the Senate; if he loses, they would still maintain control, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote. But Republicans would gain an advantage with a Walker victory.

Local residents stand in the rain as they wait to cast their ballots. Reuters

“It also means that the committee assignments get split between the Republicans and Democrats rather than going to just Democrats alone, which would have a profound effect on legislative goals and misconduct or investigative hearings for both parties,” said Jeff Webb, author of American Restoration: How to Unshackle the Great Middle Class.

“In addition, with a Walker win in Georgia this month, it means that Republicans will have one less seat to worry about in their pursuit of the majority in 2024.”

Polls are leaning towards a Warnock victory but a Walker upset would be a signifier of former president Donald Trump’s chances of taking the state when he runs for the White House again in 2024. Mr Trump won Georgia in 2016 but lost it in 2020.

During the most recent election, the former president infamously made a call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger and asked him to “find 11,780 votes”, enough to overturn Joe Biden’s win.

This is the final Senate race featuring Trump-endorsed candidates. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Don Bolduc of New Hampshire all lost their bids.

There have been claims among defeated Republican candidates of Democrat-led voter fraud — the same accusation repeatedly flung by Mr Trump after he lost by seven million votes in 2020.

But during the only debate between the two Georgia Senate candidates, when asked if he would accept the results, even he lost, Mr Walker replied: “Yes.”

Tuesday night’s result will close the door on one of the most expensive and contentious races in the country.

Mr Warnock’s campaign has spent about $170 million, well over Mr Walker’s $60 million, according to their latest federal disclosures. Democratic and Republican party and political action committees have spent even more.

At the beginning of the race, Mr Warnock was careful not to bring personal issues to the table, but his campaign has since leaned into pointing out Mr Walker's character flaws.

His campaign pointed out that Mr Walker has fathered three children out of wedlock, though he has never acknowledged them publicly — a direct contradiction of his scathing criticism of absentee fathers.

In a political advertisement paid for by Republican Accountability, his ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, describes alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of the former sports star.

“He held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out,” Ms Grossman says in the advertisement.

Former US president Barack Obama tells rally goers at the Pullman Yards in Atlanta, Georgia, that Republican Herschel Walker is not prepared to serve.

During an interview with ABC News’s Bob Woodruff in a 2008, Mr Walker said that he “probably did it”, but does not remember.

But Mr Walker's campaign has made its own accusations, with one recent advertisement delving into allegations of domestic abuse and rumours that Mr Warnock's church evicted tenants from an apartment community they own.

Mr Warnock, who is pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, has denied the allegations, which have also been refuted by tenants and the community's management company.

“I don't consider myself a senator who used to be a pastor. I'm a pastor who serves in the Senate,” said Mr Warnock. “The same values that guided to the pulpit are what inspires me today.”