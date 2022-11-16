US Republicans clinch control of the House of Representatives after tight midterm election

The conservative Republican party on Wednesday won control of the US House of Representatives, after razor-thin margins prolonged the announcement of the final results of last week's midterm elections.

The narrow win for Republicans in the House, where they clinched 218 seats, comes after a campaign season in which they had promised a “red wave”, with sweeping victories in both the Senate and the lower chamber.

The party in opposition usually makes big gains in the midterms and many commentators and pollsters made similar predictions this time.

But American voters confounded expectations, shunning candidates backed by former president Donald Trump, whose endorsement frequently turned into more of a hindrance than a help.

"In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy," President Joe Biden said in a statement after the news on Wednesday.

The elections count is still ongoing: there are still seven too-close-to-call races and Democrats are awaiting results to see how slim Republican control will be in the House, which could allow room for bipartisanship.

"The future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare. The American people want us to get things done for them," President Joe Biden added.

"They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — willing to work with me to deliver results for them."

Republicans on Tuesday voted to nominate California's Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader since 2019, as the party leader in the chamber.

Mr McCarthy won a secret ballot on a 188-31 vote, defeating a challenge from Andy Biggs of the far-right, Donald Trump-affiliated Freedom Caucus.

"I congratulate Leader McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families," Mr Biden said.

Now that a Republican majority is certain, Mr McCarthy will have the task of ensuring the 218 congressional votes to take Democrat Nancy Pelosi's place as House speaker.

The Republican Party on Wednesday also re-elected veteran Senator Mitch McConnell as its leader in the upper chamber.