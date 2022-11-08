Powerball winning numbers drawn as jackpot tops $2bn after delay

The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion US Powerball jackpot were drawn on Tuesday morning following a delay.

Those playing the game will now have to see if their tickets contain the winning numbers 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and 10.

A winning ticket must match all six numbers. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Good Morning, California. The November 7 #Powerball draw is complete but results are still pending national certification. Winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56-Power-10. Keep your Powerball tickets and check back on our website https://t.co/vmdtLP8nsj for final results and prizes. — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

Tuesday morning's drawing followed one on Saturday that was the 40th in a row without someone winning the jackpot.

The drawing was delayed from Monday after the California Lotto said one lottery was “still processing its sales and play data”. All 48 participating lotteries must submit that information before the winning numbers can be selected.

The winner can collect their winnings in a one-time lump sum or in payouts stretched over 29 years.

The current $2.04bn jackpot is a world record, the California Lotto said.

Reuters contributed to this report