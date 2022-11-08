Powerball winning numbers drawn as jackpot tops $2bn after delay

Current jackpot is a world record

A display that only shows three digits, in millions, is maxed out at $999 million as the Powerball jackpot tops $2.04 billion. AP
The National
Nov 08, 2022
The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion US Powerball jackpot were drawn on Tuesday morning following a delay.

Those playing the game will now have to see if their tickets contain the winning numbers 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and 10.

A winning ticket must match all six numbers. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Tuesday morning's drawing followed one on Saturday that was the 40th in a row without someone winning the jackpot.

The drawing was delayed from Monday after the California Lotto said one lottery was “still processing its sales and play data”. All 48 participating lotteries must submit that information before the winning numbers can be selected.

The winner can collect their winnings in a one-time lump sum or in payouts stretched over 29 years.

The current $2.04bn jackpot is a world record, the California Lotto said.

Reuters contributed to this report

Updated: November 08, 2022, 5:50 PM
