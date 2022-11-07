Midterm elections live: Biden and Trump to make final pitches before polls open

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will hold duelling rallies on the eve of the midterm elections to determine which party will control the US Congress.

Mr Biden is scheduled to speak in the Democratic stronghold of Maryland at 7pm ET. Mr Trump, campaigning for gubernatorial candidate JD Vance, will appear at a rally in Ohio later in the evening.

The Congress is divided into two chambers: the 435-member House of Representatives and the 100-member Senate. Every seat is up for election in the House, while voters will also choose who will fill one third of the seats in the Senate.

Follow the latest developments here: