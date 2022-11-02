Parkland shooter to get life in prison for US high school attack

Grieving relatives of the 17 pupils and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words at his sentencing hearing.

At the conclusion of the two-day hearing on Wednesday, Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is due to sentence Cruz, 24, to life in prison without possibility of parole, a sentence decided by a jury.

The jury voted to spare Cruz from the death penalty for one of the deadliest school shootings in US history, a decision several survivors' relatives decried in court as injustice.

“You are pure evil,” Anne Ramsay, the mother of murdered 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, told Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder.

He listened to the victim impact statements in the courtroom, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, large spectacles and a Covid-19 mask.

Inez Hixon called Cruz a “domestic terrorist” for killing her father-in-law, school athletics director Chris Hixon, two other staff members and 14 pupils with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 50 kilometres north of the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

“I wish no peace for you,” Inez Hixon said in emotional testimony. “I wish nothing but pain. And I hope that every breath you take, you remember that's a breath that you stole.”

Expand Autoplay Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School evacuate the school following a shooting. WPLG-TV via AP

Cruz was 19 at the time of his attack and had been expelled from the school. Some of the survivors went on to organise a youth-led movement for tighter gun regulations in the US, which has the highest rate of private gun ownership in the world and where mass shootings have become common.

Many family members who sat through the three-month penalty trial said they were dismayed by the jury's decision to recommend life in prison without possibility of parole instead of the death penalty.

Florida law requires that Ms Scherer follow the jury's recommendation in formally sentencing Cruz.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the shooting, said on Twitter that he will not speak during the hearing.

“Because I have decided that it simply won’t change reality or the way I feel,” he wrote. “The reality is that I will still visit Jaime at the cemetery and the monster's fate will not change. It has already been decided.”

My full statement below on why I have decided not to give another victim impact statement in court today for the formal sentencing of the monster who murdered my daughter and 16 others in Parkland. https://t.co/HbcFcILqdb — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 1, 2022

Reuters contributed to this report