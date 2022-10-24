'It's about time': Celebrations of Diwali illuminate NYC and Washington

The week dawned gloomily in New York, but the drab mist was little match for the holiday at hand: Diwali, the festival of lights that symbolises the triumph over darkness.

Celebrated across South Asia in some fashion by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, the multi-day festival has secured a sturdy foothold far from the subcontinent in places with significant diaspora populations — such as New York.

"One thing I would say — the whole country celebrates, right? So it's lit up," fashion designer Prabal Gurung said of celebrations in Nepal, where Diwali is better known as Tihar.

Mr Gurung sees signs of Diwali's increased popularity in New York. But, he said, the whole city "is not celebrating yet — so I'm just giving them a year or two."

Mr Gurung was one of the hosts of Diwali New York, a glitzy soiree held Saturday at The Pierre, fittingly a Taj Hotel.

The party, now in its third year, highlights Diwali by bringing together high-powered South Asians with other New York luminaries — people who “the world saw as leaders and role models, said host Anita Chatterjee, chief executive of A-Game Public Relations.

Eight kilometres east of the five-star hotel, those already familiar with the holiday were preparing their personal celebrations.

Earlier on Saturday, the first of the five-day celebration, the streets of Jackson Heights were replete with signs of the festivities.

The many sweets shops of the Queens neighbourhood, known for its South Asian community, were packed to the gills with little room for movement.

In the stands outside Apna Bazaar grocery shop, a sea of small clay pots and wicks for Diwali lamps lay alongside fresh bunches of cilantro and above bags of onions.

Handwritten, blue signs advertised Diwali specials for goods ranging from 18-kilogram bags of rice to ghee, tea and pitted dates.

'Vanity Fair' editor Radhika Jones, second from left, and US journalist Ronan Farrow, centre, at the Diwali celebrations at The Pierre Hotel in New York on Saturday. AP

The Diwali gala was certainly high-profile: Host Radhika Jones, the top editor at Vanity Fair, mingled with Journalist Ronan Farrow and actress Kelly Ripa, all clad in South Asian fashions.

Mr Gurung, clad in a glittering Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, tore up the dance floor to the 2014 hit Baby Doll.

He was later handed blotting paper by a pink salwar kameez-clad Ms Ripa, whose husband, actor Mark Consuelos, patted the table to the beat.

Writer Padma Lakshmi and actress Sarita Choudhury embraced for the camera, with the former demonstrating some hip-shaking thumkas.

"Our generation has really embraced our culture and the expression of it," said another host, Anjula Acharia, Priyanka Chopra Jonas's manager.

Normally, she would be spending the holiday with her illustrious client. But marvelling at the progress Diwali has made outside of South Asia and its diaspora, she said she was spending it this year with President Joe Biden.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, and US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden host a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Monday. AFP

"Jill and I wish a happy Diwali to the more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists celebrating this Festival of Lights in the United States, India, and around the world," Mr Biden said.

"We are honoured to light the diya surrounded by members of the most diverse administration in American history — led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black American and South Asian American to become Vice President."

Ms Harris also held a Diwali celebration at the vice president's residence on Friday evening, which attracted many big names in the Indian American community.

For Diwali to really permeate American culture, Mr Gurung said, it will take “just us showing up consistently, constantly in the most graceful, beautiful, thoughtful way".

The resonance of the holiday's themes — the victory of good over evil, light over dark — should do the rest of the work.

“It’s the right time," he said. "And also, it’s about time.”

AP contributed reporting