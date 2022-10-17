Adults in the US can now buy hearing aids without a prescription

Adults in the US can now purchase hearing aids straight off pharmacy shelves without needing a prescription, expanding access for those needing the equipment.

Walgreens drug stores have begun selling hearing aids for $799 a pair in stores and online, the White House said in a fact sheet. Similar hearing aids can cost upwards of $8,000.

One of the largest discount stores in the US, Walmart, is now selling hearing aids for as low as $199 a pair. The company says comparable options under a prescription would cost about $5,000.

President Joe Biden shared the news — which was part of an executive order signed in July — via Twitter.

Starting this week, we're making hearing aids available over the counter, so people don't have to pay for expensive visits to specialists.



The FDA estimates this is going to save patients as much as $3,000 per pair.

“The [Food and Drug Administration] estimates this is going to save patients as much as $3,000 per pair.”

There are at least 30 million people in the US living with different levels of hearing loss.

Mr Biden's move greatly benefits those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, who were previously required to go to an audiologist for a costly exam to get a prescription. Even with a prescription, hearing devices were, for many, out of reach financially.

People with severe or profound hearing loss, however, will still need to consult with an audiologist as over-the-counter hearing aids may not meet their needs.