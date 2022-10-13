Florida jury recommends death sentence for Parkland shooter

A Florida jury has found that Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to be sentenced to death.

Jurors had spent two days deliberating in the case, in which they had to decide whether Cruz should receive the death penalty or life in prison.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who is presiding in the case, will make the final decision.

Jurors spent two days deliberating whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life in prison. Judge Scherer was continuing to read their findings out loud. Jurors' findings for the first six were unanimous.

The courthouse was packed with families of the 17 victims, many of whom have been present for every day of the three-month trial.

Fourteen students and three teachers were killed by Cruz at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer. EPA

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

A trial to decide whether he would die or face life in prison began in July.

The 12-person jury heard weeks of gut-wrenching testimony from survivors, relatives of the victims, forensic officials and police.

They also visited the now-sealed crime scene, the school's freshman building, which has remained frozen in time since the massacre.

Reporters allowed to the scene following the jury visit described Valentine's cards and homework scattered over classroom floors still stained with blood.

The defence argued Cruz deserved mercy, citing a turbulent upbringing.