New IMF fund is ready for loans to vulnerable nations

The International Monetary Fund's Resilience and Sustainability Trust is now operational, adding important finance to help countries deal with climate change, pandemics and other longer-term issues, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Ms Georgieva said she notified the IMF's executive board that the trust's first such facility was ready to start lending to low-income and most middle-income countries, after receiving initial pledges of $37 billion.

She said members could start applying for the funds from the trust, which will offer 20-year maturities and a 10.5-year grace period, and the board would review applications in coming months.

"As the IMF’s first-ever facility to provide long-term affordable financing, the RST aims to support countries build resilience to structural challenges — such as climate change and pandemics — to help maintain longer-term economic and financial stability, while catalysing other public and private financing," Ms Georgieva said.

She proposed the fund last June. It won the backing of the Group of 20 major economies last October, and was approved by the IMF's board in April.

It allows richer IMF members to channel their Special Drawing Rights, or emergency reserves, to help vulnerable countries on the target issues.

Ms Georgieva said she was pleased the fund had delivered on its promise to make the trust operational by the 2022 IMF-World Bank annual meetings.

She expressed her "immense gratitude" to Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan and Spain, which provided the first round of contributions amounting to about $20bn, or just over half of the total pledges of $37bn from 13 countries.

Further contributions would become effective in early 2023 when countries completed their domestic procedures, Ms Georgieva said.

