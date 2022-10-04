Georgia US Senate candidate blasted by son amid abortion scandal

Former University of Georgia American football star Herschel Walker, a Republican candidate for the US Senate, is coming under fire amid allegations that he once funded an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

According to the Daily Beast, Mr Walker paid to have a former girlfriend’s pregnancy terminated, claims that she has backed up with an image of a cheque from the Heisman Trophy winner, a get well card bearing his signature, and a receipt from the clinic.

Mr Walker, who says he wants a ban on abortion, “no exceptions”, is running against the pro-choice preacher and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Mr Walker has challenged the bombshell accusation as a "lie" and has vowed to sue the website for defamation, a page right out of his supporter former president Donald Trump's playbook.

I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved.



Now they're blaming me for everything I'm not responsible for. It's disgusting. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

"I can tell you right now — I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, it's a lie," he told Fox News.

When asked about the cheque, Mr Walker said: "I send money to a lot of people."

His son Christian has responded to the latest contention in a series of tweets accusing his father of lying and making a "mockery" of the family.

"Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one," he wrote.

"He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry."

When asked by the Daily Beast why she has chosen to come forward, the woman referenced his hardline anti-abortion position that does not include exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the woman.

“I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” she said. “We all deserve better.”

Mr Walker’s camp said the allegations are completely false.

Throughout the campaign, the former NFL running back has acknowledged having three children out of wedlock, faced accusations from his ex-wife that he held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her, and was caught lying about his education and former employment.

Cindy Grossman, who filed an order of protection in Dallas, Texas, in 2005, told ABC News and CNN that her former husband also threatened her with knives and was frequently violent.

Mr Walker also falsely stated that he graduated as valedictorian from his middle Georgia high school, was in the top one per cent of his graduating class at the University of Georgia (he never graduated) and once worked in law enforcement, including a stint at the FBI.

Mr Walker is currently five percentage points behind Mr Warnock, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll.

"Herschel Walker is down but not out of the race for Senate. However, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock rides the overwhelming support of African Americans and wins big on favourability, the catchall polling measurement for everything from character to potential job performance," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Meanwhile, a three-way debate between Mr Walker, Mr Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, scheduled for October 14 in Savannah, Georgia, has been cancelled.

