Super squash: 1,158kg pumpkin carves out US record

A 1,158-kilogram pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a US record for the heaviest.

State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 1,146kg, The Buffalo News reported.

The previous New York state record was 1,141kg, a news release said.

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival until October 16.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin at 1,225kg in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.